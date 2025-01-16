CORNWALL’S very own Traitors contestant has been pinned as one of the favourites to win the whole show.
TV viewers across the country have been stuck to their screens in recent weeks as the popular gameshow of trickery and deception has returned for its third season.
This season, Cornwall has had its very own contestant, as Lisa Coupland, 62, from the Lizard, put on her cloak and played the game.
The Duchy priest has been playing well, so well in fact that she has been named as the second favourite to win the series.
The team at OLBG have shared the latest The Traitors winner predictions and although Minah remains the favourite with an implied probability chance of 40 per cent, her odds have drifted after an entertaining episode.
However, since the previous round of predictions, Lisa has now entered the favourites market, with the Anglian priest from Cornwall having odds of 2/1 and an implied probability chance of 33.3 per cent. Alex and Charlotte also remain in the running to win the show, with both of their odds remaining unchanged over the past week, sitting at 20 per cent.
When asked what she would do if she won the show, Lisa said: “I've got three sons so I'd probably help them out a little bit. I have a friend who runs an animal charity in Ireland who I’d also like to help.
“My own parish church, we have an old vestry, that we want to convert into a community place so that we can have lunches for people who have been widowed, who are bereaved and want to come together. I'd like to open a Lego club for kids to come and be able to be creative.”