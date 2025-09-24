The 32-year-old, praised for her creativity, failed to impress in a school-themed week. Judge Dame Prue Leith said she had “taken the risk too far.” The bakers tackled flapjacks, a school-cake technical and a fête showstopper, with student Jasmine named Star Baker.
Jessika, now a resident in London, said she was “chuffed” to reach the tent, highlighting her biscuit selfie showstopper as her best moment, while admitting this week was a “disaster from start to finish.”
She joked about proposing to host Alison Hammond and suggested a drag duo with Noel Fielding.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.