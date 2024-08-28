IT is competition time and we have a pair of three-day tickets up for grabs to this year’s Newquay Beer Festival. When you first arrive, each ticket will entitle you to a complimentary pint of beer, cider or equivalently priced drink.
Newquay Towan Blystra Lions are set to welcome visitors to the 11th Newquay Beer Festival – an event where people can enjoy sampling more than 100 different beers and ciders.
So far, this charity event has raised £100,000 since it started in 2013.
We have two tickets up for grabs in our special competition in conjunction with the Newquay Beer Festival. To be in with a chance of winning just answer the following question:
What year did the Newquay Beer Festival start?
A. 1993
B. 2013
C. 2003
