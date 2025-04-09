MULTI award-winning, BAFTA-nominated writer and comedian Mark Steel will be bringing for his new tour ‘The Leopard in My House’ to Launceston Town Hall on Saturday, May 24.
The topic for his tour? His battle with throat cancer. A battle he is winning (thankfully) and which only his rapier wit could fashion a comedy tour show out of.
Mark has been open and candid about his treatment and experiences with throat cancer. The author, broadcaster and comic managed to find humour in a dark place and will be decanting his experiences into his comeback tour.
He said: “The consultant had told me he was confident I had throat cancer that had spread into the lymph glands. Joyfully, I held his hand, and looked up to the heavens like a South American footballer after scoring a goal. It was one of the happiest moments of my life.”
Cancer has done nothing to dull Mark's acute political observations or quash his "frankly bonkers" energy: audiences will laugh, cry, but of course make them laugh again, and again, and again. The Leopard in My House is proof that this leftie, working-class, Radio 4 favourite truly deserves his place in the UK comedy pantheon.
Mark is best known for his critically-acclaimed BBC Radio 4 show Mark Steel’s in Town (now in its 13th series), as well as his hit podcast What The F*** Is Going On…?
He has presented the BAFTA-nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC Two, and is a regular on BBC One’s Have I Got News for You and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz. He has also written several acclaimed books, including an adaptation of his critically acclaimed stand-up show Who Do I Think I Am? for Audible.
To book tickets, visit: www.comicalentertainment.com/book-tickets