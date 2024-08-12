Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir are celebrating their 18th birthday this year and to celebrate this they have a full programme of concerts throughout Cornwall and Devon in support of local and national charities.
As part of this year’s celebrations audiences can enjoy the choir singing at St. Michael and All Angels Church, Stokenham at 7.30pm on Saturday, August 31.
They will be performing a wide range of songs, some older, and some younger than themselves, but always delivered with their rich voices and enthusiasm under the watchful eye of their director of music, Rosemary Cole, and accompanied by David Crocker.
The compère for this concert will be John Chappel. It will provide a night of entertainment, in addition with supporting two very good local causes, the Coleridge Bus Charity and the Church.
Tickets are available from the Church Office on 01548 580860, online at tamarvalleymvc.com, or at the door on the night by cash or card.