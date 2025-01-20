The members of East Cornwall Bach Choir are looking forward to welcoming visitors to their Singing Day on Saturday, March 8 featuring Great Choral Classics by Brahms, Elgar, Faure, Handel and Parry.
The choir will be led by talented musical director Simon Dunbavand who has confirmed that Elgar’s ‘Give Unto the Lord’ and Parry’s ‘Blest Pair of Sirens’ and ‘I was Glad’ will be among the items on the menu for what promises to be a glorious day of music-making.
The venue will be at St Martin’s Church in Liskeard PL14 3AQ (a 15 minute walk from Liskeard station) with registration from 10am and an exciting performance of the work at 4pm.
Hot drinks will be on sale as well as an array of home made cakes. Tickets for the performance are available online in advance from www.ecbc.co.uk