CORNWALL’S rural touring scheme, Carn to Cove, has announced its Spring/Summer season of music, theatre, dance, circus, poetry, and family fun in Cornwall’s varied village halls and community spaces.
From now until May, 36 shows by 15 professional touring companies and artists will take place in 35 venues from St Buryan to Saltash.
Working with hundreds of volunteers, Carn to Cove brings extraordinary performances to villages, towns, and rural communities. This unique approach makes high-quality arts accessible and affordable for rural audiences.
Programme manager Francesca Duncan said: “We are passionate about bringing communities together to experience world-class performance in venues local to them; eliminating barriers of cost and travel. Once again, we are proud to offer a programme that helps make the arts accessible to all.”
The spring season presents a vibrant array of performances, here are just a few highlights from the diverse programme:
- Audiences are invited for a fun, funny, and fast-paced romp through the masterpieces of Jane Austen with The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged. Three nimble actors take on all of Austen’s beloved heroines, friends, and love interests - and her incisive social satire - in just 80 minutes. Jane Austen fans can catch this all female show at The Poly, Falmouth and The Acorn, Penzance.
- Just Some Theatre bring a bingo inspired murder mystery to Devoran and Camelford. Eyes Down is a thrilling interactive comedy where the audience plays actual games of bingo for real prizes while a comedy thriller unfolds. From the team behind The Plot Thickens and The Killer Question, Just Some Theatre and writer David Payne bring this hilarious, high-stakes whodunit to Cornwall.
- Step into an evening with Suntou Susso, a captivating singer, performer and master of the kora – the 22-string West African harp whose sounds have enchanted listeners and carried the soul of Mandinka culture for over seven centuries. Suntou returns to Cornwall with The Future is Ancestral, in St Agnes, Kingsand and St Wenn, promising to transport audiences to Gambia on a journey they will never forget.
- Cornish actor and comedian Edward Rowe presents a new show as Kernow King: Bibyn bubyn is a double bill of classic Kernow King gags and new material in the ancient Celtic language of Kernewek. Whether audiences know some or no Kernewek, they are sure to leave with a grin on their face, and knowing what the Cornish word for ‘prawn’ is.
The full programme showcases a diverse range of performances to suit all tastes and ages.
For information on all the Carn to Cove shows and to book tickets, visit www.carntocove.co.uk
