A NEW exhibition of art by members of the Camel Art Society will be on display and available to purchase at the Memorial Hall in Padstow from Saturday, October 5 until Friday, October 18.
The society, which has been running for more than 60 years, will be presenting artists autumn/winter artworks for purchase daily from 10am to 5pm. Art works in oils, acrylics, watercolour, pastel, charcoal, colour pencil will be available.
It hopes to be an ideal place for finding new original art work to enhance the look and style of your home, with a variety of works from different artists in contemporary, traditional and abstract styles.