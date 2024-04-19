The Bowls Development Alliance are running two activity-based programmes in Bodmin next month.
The free sessions are known as 'Bowl for Health' which are two-hour sessions with the first hour introducing participants to the basics of bowls, with the second hour including tea/coffee and biscuits in order to socialise with fellow participants following the bowling.
The sessions are being run at Bodmin Bowls Club on Wednesday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 8, between 1pm to 3pm.
This programme aims to improve physical and mental wellbeing, allow participants to meet people in their community and learn how to play bowls in a friendly and relaxed environment.
If you’d like to learn a new skill, get physically active in a friendly and relaxed environment while meeting people from your local community, then this is a great opportunity for you.
For more information and to book your place on any session, call 01208 77984 or e-mail [email protected]