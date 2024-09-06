FOLLOWING their highly successful shows throughout the South West, the Dave Hankin Big Band will be making their return to Sterts Arts & Environment Centre on Sunday, October 13.
Hear the unforgettable music from the likes of Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Buddy Rich, Duke Ellington, Nelson Riddle, and vocal swing from the Rat Pack.
This is show is for big band and swing fans and all music lovers alike, audiences of all ages should be thrilled by the sound of this amazing Big Band. Visitors are invited to experience music that is guaranteed to get people up and dancing.
To book tickets, visit: tickets.sterts.co.uk/sales/events/the-dave-hankin-big-band