Visitors to Boconnoc on Friday, August 16 will be able to have an experience of beekeeping at the historic grounds.
Peter Hunt, the renowned beekeeper of Dartmoor Wild Honey and who runs the Blackaller Apiary, will lead visitors on an informative tour of Boconnoc’s beehives.
The session, which starts at 10am, will start in the Stable Yard with an insightful talk, followed by an idyllic tractor-trailer ride through the grounds to the Saw Mill, where people can witness the bees in their hives.
The organisers will be providing protective clothing, a honey tasting and refreshments. Visitors can explore the inner workings of the beehive, try to spot the Queen and see the physical difference between a Drone, Queen and Worker.
They can also discover the different duties of each bee and try to identify the different pollens carried into the hives from Boconnoc Estate.
To book tickets, visit: www.boconnoc.com/event/beekeeping-demonstration