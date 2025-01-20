A CORNISH priest has been deceived and murdered in the hit BBC show The Traitors.
Lisa Coupland, 62, a priest from the Lizard, has been getting stuck into one of the hottest game shows on TV right now, hoping to use her skills of deduction to root out the traitors hiding in the castle.
The Duchy priest has been playing well, so well in fact that until this week, she was named as the second favourite to win the entire show.
However, in a game such as this, nothing is ever certain.
Lisa was the latest faithful to be murdered by a cloaked Minah and Charlotte last Friday.
Many fans are saddened to see the lovable contestant exit the competition.