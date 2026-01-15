BASED on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard is returning to the Cornwall Playhouse after appearing in 2023.
This award-winning musical follows the story of a former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love.
The production stars international leading actor Sidonie Smith (Sister Act, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Rachel Marron, Olivier Award-nominated Adam Garcia (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Wicked, Coyote Ugly) and Matt Milburn (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks) as Sy Spector.
The Bodyguard is directed by Thea Sharrock and produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian, with book by Oscar-winning Alex Dinelaris. This romantic thriller had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End.
It was nominated for four Olivier Awards, and a sell-out 18-month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End ahead of two further sell-out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.
Commenting on the stage adaptation, Sidonie Smith said, “This show is pure joy. If you love this music, it's going to be just the most incredible night you've had in a theatre in a long, long time.
“Witnessing it going from screen to stage in such a fantastic show is an amazing experience for audiences, as is getting to perform in it. On top of all that fantastic music is the drama and the love story. It's funny, it's edgy, it's dramatic and it's heart-breaking.”
Joining the cast will be Sasha Monique as Nicki Marron, John Macaulay as Bill Devaney, Jonathan Alden as Tony, James-Lee Harris as Stalker and Ryan Bennett as Ray Court. The role of Fletcher will be shared by Rio Chigwedere, Cale Cole, Prince Conteh and Mason Dyett.
Tying the story together, this smash-hit musical features a host of Whitney Houston classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.
The Bodyguard arrives on the Cornwall Playhouse stage on Tuesday, February 3 and runs until Saturday, February 7. Book tickets over the phone or online at hallforcornwall.co.uk
