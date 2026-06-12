AWARD-WINNING comedian Ian Stone will be visiting St Austell Arts Theatre on Thursday, October 8 as part of an extended UK tour.
The 'Looking for the Wow' show follows Ian on his hilarious quest to uncover life’s missing magic. Ian is a hugely experienced broadcaster, podcaster, writer and comedian.
In the last four years, Ian has performed his one-man shows at the Edinburgh Festival and won the prestigious Spirit of the Fringe Award in 2023.
Aside from stand-up comedy, Ian currently presents a popular Arsenal podcast, Handbrake Off, for The Athletic. Ian is also a regular contributor on Times Radio.
Whether on stage, behind the mic, or in print, Ian is a voice of sharp humour, biting insight, and perfectly crafted comedy.
After the announcement of the extension of his tour, he said: “I love that people are coming to see the show, so I thought why not do more of them? There has to be more to life than the humdrum and the routine before the inevitable slide into disease, decay, and death.
“Why can’t we sneak in a hint of awesome, a tad of amazing, and maybe a smidge of wonderful? Where you get it is your business. A forest canopy opening onto a huge vista would be enchanting for some but my ancestors wandered in the desert for forty years — I think we’ve been outdoors enough.
“Others get their fix from the spiritual, but I’ve been harbouring a grudge against God since my mother stopped me going to Arsenal after my Barmitzvah — forty-nine years ago. ‘God will be watching, ’she said. Well, at least he got to see the game. The point is, life could be so much better — so I’m on the lookout. Come and join me on the hunt.”
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/st-austell-arts-theatre/t-rzpepem
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