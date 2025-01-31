An archaeology walk and talk, organised by CREST - Cornwall Rural Education & Skills Trust, is taking place on Bodmin Moor in Saturday, February 22.
If up for a long ramble across the moor and want to uncover some of the mysteries of this multi-time period landscape, this walk and talk will lead visitors across some of the moor’s most interesting prehistoric, medieval and post-medieval archaeology, especially Cornish hedges.
February is the perfect time of year, when the greenery has died back, to see the structures and stonework created by Bodmin Moor’s ancestors.
Landscape archaeologist, Peter Herring, has a special interest in Bodmin Moor and can reveal some of the stories, secrets and indications that people throughout history left behind in their field boundaries, buildings and other sites.
This activity will require participants to have a good level of fitness and suitable outdoor clothes for an off-path ramble around the countryside. Dogs are welcome but must be well behaved so as not to distract the group.
For this time of year, please bring a layer more than normal, a hot drink and plenty to eat (including lunch) for a big day on the moor. Stops will be regular to discuss the archaeology.
To fill the booking form, visit: form.jotform.com/CRESTCOURSES/crest-educational-workshop-booking-