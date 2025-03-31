THE Tiwardrai Fest celebrates Cornish culture, crafts and heritage with music, dance, historical re-enactment, events and activities.
The lively celebration takes place at Newhouse Farm, the site of Tywardreath’s famous priory, on May 3 and 4 from 10am to 4pm. This popular event welcomes people of all ages, encouraging everyone to join in and learn something new about Cornwall’s rich heritage.
There will be traditional music, dancing, displays, stories and activities, crafts and craftworkers and a chance to meet the Black Company and a historical re-enactment group who represent mercenary soldiers from the Wars of the Roses.
Visitors can look forward to Ryp an Mor, Ilow Splann, Barts Beats, Barry’s Shed, Tywardreath Morris, spinners, weavers, carvers, potters, birds of prey, iron age recreations and much more.
Food and drink will be available, including home baked cakes, hot filled rolls and bread, organic beers and gin from Atlantic Distillery.
Organised by In Search of Tywardreath, this event raises funds for local causes.