A romantic, funny and very touching portrait of life during the Second World War takes place at St Austell Arts Theatre on Friday, October 24.
The evening features readings of letters between Oscar-nominated actress Celia Johnson (Brief Encounters) and her explorer and writer husband Peter Fleming (brother of James Bond creator Ian Fleming) who was posted to India and the Far East during the war working for Military Intelligence.
Not only are the letters highly engaging, but they also provide a fascinating historical insight into that time of true austerity and fearfulness.
The letters are read by their daughter Lucy Fleming (Love Sarah, Miranda in The Archers) and her husband Simon Williams.
The evening will give an insight into a young mother’s life coping during the war and tell of Celia Johnson’s experience of filming with Noel Coward, David Lean and her thoughts while making the classic film Brief Encounter in 1945.
Doors and licensed bar opens from 7pm, show starts at 7.30pm.
To book tickets, visit: https://uk.patronbase.com/_CornishRivieraBoxOffice/Productions
