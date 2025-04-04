VISITORS can join supremely talented Annika and her band in celebration of some of her absolute favourite songs, an eclectic mix of jazz standards, Latin, Nordic jazz, contemporary tunes and some original compositions.
Born in South America and raised in Sweden, Annika Skoogh, who will be visiting Calstock Arts on Friday, September 5 is a highly versatile and celebrated multilingual jazz vocalist with a natural talent who’s based in Exeter.
She brings a special blend of Scandinavian charm and Latin flavour to her performances.
In 2017, Annika recorded her first album, Waters of March with her quartet (featuring Matt Carter, Al Swainger and Coach York) which was released the following year 2018 to much acclaim.
In 2019, she appeared at BBC Spotlight as part of the Fowey Literature and Art Festival and has performed alongside world-class musicians including Buster Cooper and Art Barton (Buddy Rich, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen) former members of the Duke Ellington Orchestra and thelate legendary Kathy Stobart (Art Pepper and Humphrey Lyttelton).
In 2021, Annika released her second album with her 6 piece Brazilian Latin band Orpheus which has been well received.
Over the years, she has played at some of the biggest UK jazz festivals including Cheltenham Jazz Festival, The London International Duke Ellington Festival, The Marlborough International Jazz Festival, Sidmouth International Jazz Festival and the Bristol Harbour Festival.
Annika leads several ensembles with many sold out performances under her belt and has put together a fine stellar band with some of the very best musicians here in the South West and will be joined by pianist Tom Ball, John Donnelly on the double bass and Gary Evans on drums.
“A singular vocalist capable of both power and sweetness” - St Ives Jazz Club.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/5-september-annika-skoogh/