INSPIRED by the pressing challenges of the climate crisis, Richard Chappell Dance's latest creation Land Empathy is coming to Sterts Theatre, Liskeard on Monday, April 21.
Land Empathy builds on its impactful climate activism film Heart Land (BBC Arts) to explore how culture can enhance our spiritual connection to the natural world.
Featuring three dancers from RCD's renowned ensemble, original sculptures by visual artist Anna Gillespie, and a pulsating score by electronic music duo Larch, Land Empathy weaves a powerful narrative that helps foster climate consciousness and conveys a passionate message of urgency for the future.
Completing the programme is Richard Chappell’s seminal work Silence Between Waves, a flowing and mesmerising duet inspired by Chappell’s memories and experiences of growing up on the South Devon coast.
The production also features a specially commissioned early career artist from the South West as part of the company’s Supporting Acts programme. This immersive programme shines a light on some of the dance worlds rising stars from across South West England.
Land Empathy was co-commissioned by Stomping Ground (Greenwich and Docklands International Festival), FABRIC, The Place, Strike A Light and Tramway with presenting partner Sismograf) and Theatre Royal Plymouth.
- Just four days later at Sterts Theatre is a rollicking, high-spirited adventure full of songs, fun, villainous sea-captains and love.
The Fair Maid of the West by Hugh Janes is freely adapted from Thomas Heywood. It is 1599 and Bess Bridges is the finest barmaid in Plymouth.
She and Spencer are in love but following a duel he has to flee abroad and she to Cornwall. Concerned for Spencer’s safety, Bess sails after him - just as the Spanish are aiming their guns at England again. Suitable for families.
To book tickets for both events in Liskeard, visit: sterts.co.uk/#whatson