A CORNISH garden is opening on Saturday, June 15, in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
Dye Cottage in St Neot will be open for visitors to enjoy from 2pm to 6pm for £5 entry, children go free.
This hidden gem of a garden sits in the centre of the village, budding with roses and shrubs for visitors to enjoy, with lawns leading to the river.
Visitors can enjoy tea coffee, and homemade cakes with all proceeds going to CHSW’s Little Harbour hospice in St Austell, which is situated on the coast in Porthpean and is a relaxing place for the families who visit and are in desperate need of care and support from the hospice.
Bethany Rudge, area fundraiser for CHSW, said: “This is sure to be a lovely afternoon at Dye Cottage, and we’re so grateful to them for holding this Open Garden for us.
“Every pound goes towards keeping Little Harbour running every day of the year, so every donation makes all the difference, and what better way to fundraise than buying a cake in a beautiful garden?”
If anyone is interested in hosting an open garden event for their local children’s hospice, use this link: www.chsw.org.uk/opengardens