AS part of the National Trust’s Summer of Play, Cotehele, near Saltash, has teamed up with the University of Plymouth and Cornwall Mammal Society for a jam-packed day of ‘really wild’ activities on the banks of the River Tamar.
On Tuesday, August 6, 10am-4pm, visitors can enjoy a variety of free Really Wild activities, including pond dipping, observing the hidden world of insects and mammals, and engaging in hands-on fun. The event is free, and the majority of the activity stations will be located at Cotehele Quay.
Laura Jarman, Senior Visitor Experience Officer said: “We just love seeing the excitement on people’s faces over spotting a grasshopper or dragonfly or getting stuck into dissecting an owl pellet. The Really Wild Day Out is a great opportunity for families to get close to the wildlife that lives on the Cotehele estate.”
This is a great opportunity to get hands on and find out more about the work the National Trust Gardeners and Rangers do to take care of Cotehele.
Lead Ranger George Holmes said: “Cotehele estate is a rich environment with a great range of species calling it home. From dormice to butterflies and egrets to pond skaters, we are working to provide a great environment for these species to thrive. We hope you can join us on the Really Wild Day Out to find out more about this amazing habitat.”
The Really Wild Day Out is part of the broader Summer of Play at Cotehele, offering daily adventures filled with fun for families. Visitors can challenge each other to a race around the orchard, test their skills in lawn games, or let their imaginations roam freely in the Old Orchard Theatre. Summer of Play runs daily until Sunday, September 2nd.
For more information visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/cotehele/events