“As in the previous years, several individuals travelled around the South West estuaries in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, however this year some undertook an epic journey south, following the warmer weather. By September three of the birds were located in northern Spain while two others made it all the way to the Algarve, in Portugal and southern Spain. Two wild pairs also returned to Dartmoor, but their nesting attempts were unsuccessful this year.”