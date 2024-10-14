AN end-terrace property in St Blazey is being auctioned with a guide price of just £5,000.
The super-low price is an indication that the house in Church Street requires substantial work.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse, from Clive Emson Auctioneers, said: “This property is well located but has been significantly damaged following movement in the neighbouring wall and, therefore, is in need of repair or reconstruction.
“With a guide of £5,000, we expect keen interest from builders or developers who may see the value in this lot.”
Bidding for the online auction goes live on Wednesday, October 30, and ends on Friday, November 1.