IT’S the end of an era for Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir, as they bid a heartfelt farewell to their beloved Musical Director, Rosemary Cole, after 18 inspiring years of leadership.
Known for her passion, dedication and exceptional talent, Rosemary has left an indelible mark on the choir and the local community.
As co-founder back in April 2006, Rosemary has been the driving force behind its success, guiding them through countless performances and enriching the lives of both members and audiences.
Under her leadership, she has seen the choir grow from nine members at the very outset to that of 25 currently on board.
At a packed out Tavistock United Reform Church, she was given a rousing send-off by members past and present at a special concert, which included arrangements and a composition for the choir by Rosemary herself, as well as familiar Christmas music.
It also included a carol for oboe and male voice choir by Leslie Mazur-Park, who is set to take up Rosemary’s baton in the New Year, as well as some Christmas classics from the self-styled ‘The Embarrasstones’ - the choir’s baritone section, playing guitar, banjo, washboard and homemade ‘drum and bass’.
The event was ably compered by Ken Topping and Ray Stenning, while choir president and former BBC Spotlight presenter, Justin Leigh, gave a fitting tribute to Rosemary, not only as Musical Director, but also for her wider services to music in the region over many years, for which she was awarded the BEM in 2018.
Geoff Gunning from the Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir, said: “Rosemary’s vision and enthusiasm have transformed our choir. Her ability to bring out the best in every singer and her unwavering commitment to our shared love of music will be greatly missed.”
The choir returns to practices again on January 7 at 7.30pm at the Callington Methodist Church.