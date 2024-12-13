AN emergency road closure has been put in place after a building has become unsafe in Treburley.
The closure, which is situated next to the Springer Spaniel pub, has been put in place to ‘ensure the safety of all highway users while the property owner undertakes the necessary work to make the building safe.’
The local community area partnership has said that it is “working with all relevant parties to achieve a resolution as quickly as we can.”
Work is set to begin in early January, with the road aiming to be reopened in February.