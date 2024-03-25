CORNWALL’S first electric buses will take to the streets next year, helping to cut carbon emissions and improve air quality.
The council has successfully bid for funding from the Department for Transport ZEBRA 2 fund to replace the entire Truro Park & Ride fleet with electric buses and provide a new electric bus for the Falmouth Town Service.
A further six electric buses are set to be introduced in south-east Cornwall as part of a bid led by Plymouth City Council and Plymouth CityBus/Go Cornwall Bus in partnership with Cornwall Council.
These buses will run on the 70/A/B routes around Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula.