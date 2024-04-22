On a more personal note, I live in the town of Tiverton. I am married with three kids, two dogs, and three cats. Two of my children are home schooled and have special needs, which brings with it a range of opportunities and challenges. Socialising is tricky, and we look at fresh ways to enrich and engage them, including trips to places as diverse as Stonehenge and Tokyo. My wife has been inspired to create sensory clothing for my daughter and is looking to see if this supports other parents in a similar situation to us.