There is a huge hole in the hearts of many people in SE Cornwall with the passing of Looe West, Cornwall Councillor Edwina Hannaford, but especially amongst those in the local Liberal Democrats.
Edwina was passionate about people, always prepared to help those who are vulnerable, or struggling.
She used to enjoy knocking on doors at election time, winning a Liberal Democrat award for knocking on the biggest number of doors during the 2019 election, despite having one of the biggest divisions in Cornwall.
She didn’t enjoy the steps in West Looe, or Polruan but she was a strong advocate for the areas she represented. When she came across a resident with housing problems, she immediately got involved to sort things out, even though it wasn’t her responsibility at the time. She spent hours at her Councillor Surgeries, inviting residents to chat with her and help them with wide ranging problems.
In 2019, Edwina became Cornwall Council’s first Cabinet Member for Climate Change. She was already aware of flooding problems in Looe and recognised that sea level rise was going to have a huge impact on our coastal communities.
Although this is a global issue, she recognised the Council’s influence on the way we build, heat and power our homes and workplaces; the way we travel; and the way we use our land. So she set about changing the culture within Cornwall Council to prioritise environmental sustainability.
She was an eloquent speaker, as leader of the Liberal Democrat group in New County Hall since 2021, she was prepared to stand up to the Tories in New County Hall in Truro.
She was indignant at their increases in parking charges in the Millpool Car park, as that affects many workers on low wages who work in Looe and have no choice but driving from their homes in rural areas.
Edwina was a great community champion, helping start the first Looe Music Festival, and working to revive it with “Looe Saves the Day”. She enjoyed getting things done and had the perseverance to overcome challenges. It was difficult to say no when she asked for your help.
There will never be another Edwina, but the world needs more Liberal Democrats like her.
Jim Candy
Former councillor and secretary of SE Cornwall Liberal Democrats