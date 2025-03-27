A SCHOOL in Cornwall has won a national award from the Youth Sport Trust.
Biscovey Nursery and Infants Academy picked up the Outstanding Early Years Practice prize at the Youth Sport Trust 2025 Conference Awards.
The accolade from the trust, which is a charity that aims to improve children’s education and development through sport, recognises that the school has placed physical literacy at the heart of its curriculum, ensuring that pupils’ physical, social and emotional health is of paramount importance.
Head Katie Bullock said: “I am really pleased the school has had the recognition I think it truly deserves. It has been a long journey and physical activity is a massive part of everything we do at the school, and I think this award is vindication of the hard work that has been put in by the team.
“It is important that we continue to get it right with our early years students so we can build the foundations that allow our children to be successful with their mental and physical health.”
Through the trust’s Healthy Movers training, Biscovey nursery staff have been equipped with the knowledge and skills to support the physical and overall wellbeing of the youngest children.
In the early years sessions, fundamental movement skills are taught as part of a broader focus on promoting physical health and emotional wellbeing. To involve families, the school sends home Healthy Movers activity cards each week, encouraging parents to participate in their child's physical development.
The Youth Sport Trust annual conference awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and the Lego Group, celebrate schools, settings, trusts and individuals who, working alongside the trust, have made a real and impactful change to the lives of young people. To find out how the Youth Sport Trust is building brighter futures for children through sport and play, visit www.youthsporttrust.org/