A woman in her 50s who fell from her horse while riding has been rescued by the local search and rescue team.
East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team attended a horse riding incident on Wednesday, January 29 at Bodgara Mill, Liskeard.
Devon and Cornwall Police notified the team late morning to assist the ambulance service with a 58-year-old woman who had fallen from her horse.
Emergency services were already on the scene on arrival, including the ambulance service who had stabilised the casualty and packaged her in a vacuum mattress, but were unable to evacuate her to the waiting ambulance.
Team members from East Cornwall Search and Rescue based in Bodmin stretchered the casualty out of the woodland and she was conveyed to Derriford Hospital for further treatment.
Mike Eslick, deputy team leader for the team said: “On this particular callout, we had eight members in attendance with a few more en route.
“The job in question was for a person suffering some significant injuries due to her horses rolling on top of her.
“With the casualty’s location being very difficult to access, with lots of deep mud and a very steep hill, the injured party was carefully packaged into our specialist stretcher and carried the distance to the awaiting ambulance.
“We have received further information that the casualty had received several broken bones including some in her back.
“Some of the team headed back to work to continue the day, and some headed back to the rescue base to clean all of the equipment used and re-pack the vehicle ready for the next job which could be at any point during the day or night.
“All of the team at East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”