Members of the East Cornwall Harrier’s running club met at Golitha Falls on Monday, May 8, to take part in a plog.
Eleven members met at Golitha Falls to plog the roads around the area. Plogging is a combination of jogging and litter picking. The group spilt up into three groups covering all different areas of the woodland.
One group headed up the Fowey Valley road towards Bolventor covering just over four miles, plogging for an hour collecting four bags of rubbish.
Craig Vaughnley, East Cornwall Harriers membership secretary, explained: “We found all sorts including car parts, motorcycle parts, farmers bailing plastic, sheep’s jaw, rib cage, and scapula.
“The weather was a bit soggy but we enjoyed ourself and I got to meet runners I’ve never met before.”
“This is the first PLOG I have done and its great fun and great to give something back to the community, although it was a bit soggy but overall great fun,” Ali O’Hora, another member of the club commented.
The other two groups headed back up towards Redgates collecting towards St Cleer and Liskeard. They also collected for an hour before meeting back at Golitha car park the members regrouped before heading off for a coffee at Sibleyback lake.
Mark Andrews, club president, said: “I was impressed to see so many East Cornwall Harrier on a soggy damp morning, the team spirit was superb and great fun was had by all and its good to see the club give something back to the local community.”
Overall 10 bags of rubbish was collected by the 11 ploggers.
“Thank you to Oliver Jones who lent us the plogging gear and Chris Ullman who although carrying an injury drove round after us picking up the filled rubbish sacks.” Craig continued.
East Cornwall Harriers are an inclusive running club for runners of all abilities – If you are interested in joining the club meets for planned runs everyday of the week excluding Fridays.