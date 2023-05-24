The East Cornwall Bach Choir's summer concert will be at the lovely St German's Priory Church on Sunday, June 25, at 7.30pm to perform a wonderful concert of music from the 16th century to the present day.
A spokesperson said: "We are fortunate to have Barbara Deneger as our guest cellist; she will accompany the choir in addition to performing solo cello pieces. A free pre-concert talk will be given at 7pm by Simon Dunbavand, the ECBC music director. Wonderful music in a lovely setting, just right for a summer musical treat. Do come and join us."
Refreshments will be on sale during the interval.
Tickets are available from Liskeard Tourist Information Centre 01579 349148, online at www.ecbc.co.uk and at the door.
Adult tickets £12. Students £6. Children 12 years and under free admission.
Enjoy singing and want to join a choir? New members are always welcome, rehearsals are in Liskeard each Wednesday evening — interested? Visit our website www.ecbc.co.uk
Student musicians, take a look at the ECBC website, scholarship section; the scholarships are now open to both singers and pianists.
Love choral music? Consider supporting the choir by becoming a Patron and/or sponsor - Contact Nicky Walker, the Patrons' secretary, for details telephone 01752 851281.