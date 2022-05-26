Early start for Saltash Jubilee celebrations

SALTASH will be starting its Platinum Jubilee events early with Saltash Area Churches holding a ‘Come and Celebrate With Us’ event on Saturday, May 28, from 10.30am to 3pm at St Stephen’s Church.

There will be a chance to take a look at the history of this 700 years-plus old church, including items commemorating Royal Celebrations of the past. You can also participate in the quiz to earn yourself a visit to the bell ringing chamber – at your own risk – if your name is on the first correct answer sheet drawn.

You’ll also be invited to dress in period costume and enjoy the music of the 1950s and 60s. Hopefully you may be able to dance.

Those taking part will also be able to enjoy a tea party with hot dogs, a cup of coffee/tea/squash and cakes

Children will be able to decorate a crown at the event and the cost of admission will be £3 per adult at the door, while young children can go in free of charge. Refreshments will be available at extra cost and a raffle will be held. All profits will be donated to The Ukraine Appeal.

When it comes to the bank holiday, Saltash Town Council is starting the Platinum Jubilee weekend with an historic beacon lighting event.

On Thursday, June 2, the Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Richard Bickford, will light the beacon at 9.45pm in unison with the rest of the UK and Commonwealth.

At 2pm, the Town Crier will read the proclamation on Fore Street celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign. The town council is hoping that people will come and watch the civic parade march down Fore Street from Victoria Gardens at approximately 8.45pm and then follow the parade down to the main events.

Alternatively, people can start the evening at Jubilee Green and watch the parade arrive.

Saltash choirs will sing the ‘Song for the Commonwealth’ and members of the public will be very welcome to join in. The words of the song can be found at www.commonwealth resounds.com/qpjb/a-song-for-the-commonwealth/ and the lyrics are available to download in the pdf section of this webpage.

The evening will end with a bang with a firework display at 9.50pm.

On Friday, June 3, one of several local street parties will be taking place in Meadway in Saltash from 3pm to 7pm.

On Saturday, June 4, Saltash Lions Club says its members are ‘roaring’ to go with the Lions Jubilee Big’N’Bouncy Fun Day at Walfelton Field, Saltash, and which will run from 10am to 5pm.

For this event Saltash Lions have teamed up with South West’s Inflatable Theme Park which boasts some of the region’s best bouncy castles and slides.

For a charge of £9 per child, youngsters will receive unlimited access to 15 large inflatables, and a visit from Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Entry for adults will be £1.

There will also be an under-fives’ inflatable area, with a smaller bouncy castle and soft play so that all ages can join in. Food and drink will be available on site and the only other additional costs are the hook a duck, food and trampolines.

Also attending will be the Saltash Lions Platinum Jubilee Royalty – Platinum Queen Elase Stockly, Platinum King Isaac Jones and Platinum Princess Poppy Elford – who have all been fitted out with their exquisite Royalty attire ready for the big day.

The event will also feature live music from Livewire, Saltash Fire Cadets demonstrating their skills in fire safety awareness, and much more.

Then on Sunday, June 5, from midday to 3pm, the Saltash Big Jubilee Lunch will be taking place, with Fore Street closed to traffic so that 100 or so tables can be set up to create a venue at which Saltash can celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in style.

The invitation is for people to join Deputy Lord Lieutenant James Kitson and Mayor of Saltash Cllr Richard Bickford in celebrating the Jubilee at a street party the length of Fore Street

All tables need to be booked in advance to help the town council to manage numbers and keep people safe.

There are three categories of table:

Tables reserved for community groups in Saltash;

Tables reserved for neighbours or families;

Tables reserved for businesses to invite their staff, customers or local heroes.

Thanks to generous funding from Saltash Town Council, the organisers are able to offer community groups one table at no charge, as a way of thanking them for all they do to keep the town’s community strong. Any further tables will cost £10.

The tables set aside for groups of neighbours or families will also be at a charge of £10.

To help cover the funding gap, Big Lunch organisers are also inviting businesses to sponsor a table at £30. Like the community and neighbour tables, businesses are able to invite whoever they would like to attend. It could be loyal customers or staff, or perhaps they would prefer to invite local heroes.

You’ll need to bring your own chairs, crockery and food. Each table is 6ft long, and you can bring as many chairs as you think will fit comfortably at the table. Glorious hats will be very welcome!

For further details see www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/saltash-big-jubilee-lunch-tickets-290289562897

In addition, as part of local plans to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee both in the lead-up to and following the main bank holiday weekend, from now until June 12, Saltash Town Council has teamed up with High Street Safari to run a free story trail for families with children in and around Saltash.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail features seven stops around the town which those taking part can visit, and are positioned in such a way as to help families discover Saltash and its hidden and historic gems.

Families will be guided on their trip by the character Sir Barnaby Beacon as he visits seven memorable and magical friends, like Charlie Crown or Theadora Throne, who have come to life at Buckingham Palace and have then gone on a trip to see Saltash.

This innovative experience lets family members choose what happens in the story and is completely contactless, with anyone with a smartphone being able to take part free of charge.

Players will not only discover engaging characters along the route, but they also get to see them burst to life in augmented reality and can take selfies and record videos with them.

The trail takes about 45 minutes to complete but can be completed in more than one visit. It’s completely free for families and groups to take part in.

The trail works without the need for families to download or sign up to anything.