A VEHICLE has ended up in a hedge at Horningtops, in a shock repeat of an incident there two months ago.
The car reportedly crashed earlier this morning (Wednesday, November 6) on the B3252 and ended up lodged in the hedge at the end of a garden.
Resident Lyn Jones said: “I’ve been here 18 years. It’s a total nightmare trying to get out of here; it’s on a bend and a brow of a hill.
“It’s an accident hotspot and people just need to slow down.”
Two months ago a vehicle crashed, uprooting a tree.
Lyn advises people to take extra care on this stretch of road. She thinks speed bumps or sleeping policemen may be the answer.
She said: “We take our lives in our hands pulling out of that junction. You have to roll down your windows and listen then pull out. I’ve been tooted, verbally abused, all sorts.
“It’s such a dangerous spot.”