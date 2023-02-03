Students from Bristol University, Duchy College and Harper Adams University have beat off a host of entries to win this year’s RABDF’s Farm Health Management Award, sponsored by Volac.
The awards aim to demonstrate and test the student’s knowledge of the importance of proactive farm health management.
The competition is split into three categories: students at agricultural colleges, agricultural universities and vet schools.
Jack Rust from Bristol Vet School, Marley Lamerton from Harper Adams University and Laura Butt from Duchy College won the vet, agricultural college and agricultural universities categories, respectively.
The runner-up for the college category was David Isaac from Duchy College and Alexandra Godfrey from the Royal Agricultural University for the university category.
Each candidate had to submit a 1,500-word essay on proactive farm health management, with each category winner taking home a £500 cash prize.
The awards were judged this year by RABDF Policy Director Tim Brigstocke and Council Member and Vet Sarah Tomlinson.
Commenting on this year’s winners, Mr Brigstocke said: “This year’s finalists all talked about the importance of vet health planning and urged the importance of ongoing training and the need for engagement.
“They all had a good awareness of biosecurity and its inclusivity into farm health planning.”
“Marley Lamerton included good use of KPI’s and data and highlighted the importance of training. He also emphasised the importance of including TB in herd health planning.
“Laura Butt used the four pillars of biosecurity well and linked them to Defra. And Vet student Jack Rust grasped farm health planning.”
The awards and presentation took place on the Volac stand at Dairy-Tech.