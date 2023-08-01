Students from Duchy College’s Stoke Climsland campus got a unique peak behind the curtain of one of the UK’s most iconic machinery brands.
Students studying land-based engineering and technology with the college got the chance to visit the famous JCB headquarters in Uttoxeter.
The visit provided an immersive experience into the construction industry.
Organised by Paul Butcher, Holt JCB’s South and West Devon and Cornwall territory sales manager, the event showcased the industry’s commitment to addressing the skill shortage, while offering valuable insights into diverse career opportunities.
One of the highlights included a visit to JCB’s Kevin Quarry, where the students enjoyed the interactive operator element of the visit, and took part in hands-on activities, that allowed them to operate a range of JCB machinery, with challenging tasks that demanded precision, control, and accuracy, such as timed pins and shovelling techniques using the JCB 3CX.
As part of the visit, students found out how Holt JCB are dedicated to investing into the future of construction, aiming to help combat the skill shortage within the industry as a whole.