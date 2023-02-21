DUCHY College Level Three agriculture student Rosie Squire has been awarded a Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursary.
The breadth of her industry knowledge and experience made her a standout winner for the award judges.
Coming from a beef and sheep farm in Devon and with experience of working at a farm veterinary practice, Rosie says her future lies with livestock and hopes to become a farm animal technician or specialist (SQP).
“While I was initially unsure about whether my career would be in horticulture or agriculture, farm animals remain my passion,” said Rosie.
“Since starting my course at Duchy College I have been lucky enough to visit many different farming enterprises and learn more about the opportunities available.
“This bursary will help me buy a laptop, stationery and more comfortable safety boots!”
Four Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursaries have been awarded to students studying at agricultural colleges across the South West.
The panel judging the students’ award applications included Cornish Mutual Managing Director Peter Beaumont, who said: “It is heartening to see the calibre of students destined to become the future of farming in the South West.
“We are delighted to support Rosie with this award; she has demonstrated a clear passion for agriculture.
“Her enthusiasm for the industry and livestock farming will undoubtedly stand her in good stead for her future career.”
The Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursaries are part of the Future Farming Programme, which supports the future of agriculture in the region. To find out more, visit: https://bit.ly/CMBursaries.