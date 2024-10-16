DUCHY College Stoke Climsland in Callington will host a very special visitor as Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall is set to pay a visit tomorrow.
On Thursday, October 17, the Duke will be at the college to learn about how it is providing opportunities for young people in rural areas.
The college specialises in running land-based degrees in Southwest England across a range of areas including equine science, agriculture and horticulture. The Duke will be visiting the Stoke Climsland campus which is part of the Stoke Climsland Farm Cluster, a group of 23 farms, including several Duchy farms, which are working together to create environmental change.
The land for the college was originally leased by the Duchy of Cornwall, to Cornwall County Council in 1984 as a new County Agricultural College and the site has expanded over time with the latest addition being the Future Farm facility. The Duchy has been a long-standing advocate for the college, with the Land Steward team participating in the assessment of year two agriculture students, where the students run a mock farm tender exercise at a Duchy farm.
As well as being a hub for agricultural studies, the college also provides 86 courses across apprenticeships, degree programs and adult courses to help people foster a successful career. Key courses at the Stoke Climsland campus include; Armed Forces and emergency services, business, community health, construction, veterinary nursing, and sports and fitness.
Upon arrival at the college, the Duke will meet Duchy College staff and engage in a CSI training exercise by students who are enrolled in the Military and Protective Services Academy at the college.
The academy provides courses for those interested in a career in the blue light services and Armed Forces, allowing students to learn from experienced professionals in both sectors. Students on the course, are equipped with essential skills including physical fitness and mental resilience.
Following this, His Royal Highness will visit a student run café on campus and hear from students who are part of the Future Farm programme. On departure, The Duke will meet with students on campus.