STUDENTS of the Military and Protective Services Academy at Duchy College Stoke Climsland raised more than £6,000 for the Royal British Legion with their popular Poppy Run event.
The challenge saw students of all abilities get into fancy dress to run mile-long loops around the college campus, completing as many laps as possible over a two-hour period.
The funds raised will go directly to the Royal British Legion, a charity dedicated to providing lifelong support to veterans, service members and their families.
Fraya Brealey, second year student on the Military and Protective Services programme, explained the passion behind this fundraising event: “We all have been looking forward to this charity run, from planning, to coordinating to raising money and taking part in the run. Our teachers always inspire us to do charitable work, they all come from a service background, and it’s an honour for us to be able to give something back to those who have given their time to serving their country.”
Meanwhile, a Remembrance service at Duchy College was particularly poignant this year as students and staff honoured former student Callum Tindal-Draper, who had been killed just six days earlier while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine.