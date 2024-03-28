A MAN was arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police on multiple charges after an alleged drunken vandalism spree.
The male, from Bodmin, attended Truro Magistrates Court having been remanded in custody overnight after the incidents.
It is reported by Devon and Cornwall Police that the male was charged with three counts of criminal damage and one count of drunk and disorderly behaviour.
The charges come after incidents in Wadebridge and Bodmin, where the individual is alleged to have smashed windows at a pub in Wadebridge, smashed the window of a vehicle in Bodmin and thrown a television which did not belong to him, also in Bodmin.
“The case has been postponed whilst further details are obtained from victims. In the meantime, court bail conditions have been imposed.”