DRIVERS in Cornwall are being urged to make a life-saving resolution this festive season and commit to zero tolerance of drink driving.
As a member of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, Cornwall Council says it is committed to reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads.
Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: “We’re urging everyone in Cornwall to make a clear and simple commitment: if you’re drinking alcohol, don’t drive.
“Drink-driving is never acceptable, whether it’s during the festive season or any time of the year. Let’s work together to make sure the Christmas season is one for celebration, not avoidable tragedies."
Last year, 419 drivers involved in road traffic collisions in Cornwall and Devon failed roadside breathalyser tests for alcohol. In total, 1,946 arrests were made for drink-driving in the region last year, with the number standing at 1,429 so far this year.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, is chair of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership.
She said: “If you are convicted of drink-driving you can expect an automatic one-year driving ban, penalty points on your license, a hefty fine and a criminal record.
“There’s also the long-term impact to consider. If you drive for work, you could lose your job and your livelihood. Your insurance premiums will almost certainly increase and you may even have difficulty travelling to countries like the USA with a criminal conviction. It’s just not worth it. Don’t take the risk.
“I’d also like to extend a huge thank you to all of the supportive pubs, clubs and hotels which have signed up to the Lift Legend scheme this year. You are doing your bit to help keep us all safe this Christmas.”