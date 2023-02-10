Drivers could soon face a detour of more than 20 miles, as a stretch of road between Liskeard and Launceston is set to be shut for overnight maintenance.
A three-mile stretch of the B3254 from Congdon’s Shop to Mill Lane, Bathpool, is set to close from today (Monday, February 13), until Friday, February 17, between the hours of 7pm and 6am to allow for gully emptying and road maintenance.
A detour of more than 20 miles will see drivers return to Liskeard before travelling to Callington and along the B3257 to reach the other side of the works. This could add a further 45 minutes to people's journeys.
The Post has contacted Cornwall Council for a comment.