The A30 will be fully closed on the weekend of 3-6 February to enable a new bridge to be installed as part of National Highways’ A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross upgrade.
The Tolgroggan access bridge has spanned the A30 near Zelah for 32 years and needs to be replaced to accommodate the realigned A30 dual carriageway between the Chiverton and Carland roundabouts.
Preparatory work for the bridge replacement has been ongoing since the start of construction in 2021, and the new bridge replacement, overseen by principal contractors Costain and structures specialists Keltbray, will continue to provide access for landowners either side of the A30.
To enable the installation of the new bridge, the A30 will be closed from 8pm on Friday, 3 February, and reopened to traffic by 6am on Monday, 6 February.
The bridge operation is weather dependent and in the event of adverse weather on the programmed weekend, contingency weekends are in place for 10-13 and 17-20 February.