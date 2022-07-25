Driver killed and passenger critical after crash

A man died and a woman was left in a critical condition after a two vehicle crash.

Police were called at about 11pm on Saturday, July 23, to a report of a collision on the A390 near to West Taphouse, Liskeard.

A silver Ford Fiesta travelling towards East Taphouse and a red Peugeot 107 travelling towards Lostwithiel were involved in the crash.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts from members of the public and emergency services, the male driver of the Ford Fiesta was pronounced deceased at the scene and a female passenger remains in a critical condition at Derriford Hospital. Next of kin have been informed.

“The female driver of the Peugeot also attended Derriford Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene and carried out a detailed investigation.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or witnessed either vehicle prior to the collision.