A driver of a car which overturned at Lanhydrock escaped with minor injuries.
Police were called to reports of a single-car collision on the B3268 at Lanhydrock.
It was reported that there were no injuries from the incident, with the road closed for approximately 45 minutes.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called just after 10am today, November 30, following a single-car collision on the B3268 at Lanhydrock, Bodmin.
"The car ended up on its roof near Lanhydrock Memorial Hall.
"No injuries reported but the driver has been taken to the local minor injury unit to be checked over.
"The road was blocked but opened at 10.45am."