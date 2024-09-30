A ROAD haulage truck has become stuck in Forder today (Monday, September 30) leading to concerns the road will be blocked until the arrival of a crane.
According to the company however, a recovery vehicle is on its way to pull the truck out backwards.
The truck from Boons Transport based in Peterborough, was on its way to a farm and took a wrong turn eventually getting stuck in the narrow lane at Forder in Saltash.
Unable to see enough to reverse, the truck will be pulled out backwards.
A spokesperson for the company said: “The driver unfortunately missed his turning and took the next road. We spoke to him just now and he said recovery is on its way but the road will be blocked in the meantime.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. Hopefully there will be someone there very shortly.
“It’s easily done and a big mistake. He won’t do that again.”