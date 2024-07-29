“IT’S so bizarre to say it – it still doesn’t feel real!”
Sam Day, from Liskeard, is pinching herself. She still can’t quite believe she has been selected to represent Great Britain in the World Ice Swimming Championships in January.
It has been an incredible journey so far in open water swimming for a person who, just a few years ago, wouldn’t go out of her depth for fear of what might be lurking underneath.
Sam, now 41, decided to conquer her fear for the sake of her children Tilly and Charlie – and from there, discovered she had a real talent for the sport. Not only that, but the sea swimming in cold water soon became her tonic in a busy life as a full time teacher and mum of two youngsters.
Sam went on to swim a Channel relay for charity in 2021. Ice swimming seemed a natural progression after she discovered that she could happily stay in a costume long after others were reaching for their wetsuits.
“I realised that cold water didn’t bother me – I only wore a wetsuit because I was scared of jellyfish and seals,” she admits. “I get to breathe and my mind calms down when I am in the cold water. It’s cleansing and refreshing and there’s a ‘new life’ sort of energy.”
Sam submitted her application to the GB team, not thinking she had much chance as she only had one qualifying time – but it was a time that had won her a Gold medal at the British championships in January.
“Getting to the GB champs was my biggest goal – I never thought I would be in the position to do this, to be wearing our colours. It’s such an honour.”
Sam is head of performance at Looe Community Academy, part of the SMART Trust. She says that she brings her swimming experiences to her teaching.
“If students are nervous or scared we break it down into what we need to do. It’s an important message – give something a go, keep pushing and keep enjoying it. It’s amazing what happens when you step outside your comfort zone.”