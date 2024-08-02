After an assessment by the paramedics, it was decided that the best way to evacuate the woman was to take her along the Hall Walk to Bodinnick. With the two lifeboat crew members assisting, the teams took the injured woman from the scene. At 6.20pm, she was transferred to an ambulance waiting at Bodinnick. The inshore lifeboat helm then picked up the two crew members at the Bodinnick slipway and returned to the station.