by David Sillifant
BRADWORTHY Young Farmers have been busy this January.
Although the winter months can often be tough for people mentally, members have been visiting different competitions and places to keep themselves occupied.
On January 14, they competed in the Tarka Area ‘Entertainments Round’ where they did ‘Downing Street The Musical’ and came second.
On the same evening, awards were handed out for Tarka members of the year.
In the senior category, Tom Nancekivell came third while Jessie Cawsey went one better in the junior section.
Last Thursday night saw the club visit Harpers Feeds in Holsworthy for a tour of the site.
Club secretary Alice Wyness said: “At the Harpers’ tour we were shown around their farm supplies shop and had a talk about how much their shop has grown over the last few years, especially with Young Farmers through the introduction of their clothing ranges. We then had a tour of the mill where we were shown how all the machinery works and how everything is kept to a tight schedule.
“We then went into the office and were talked through the different roles that go on in there, including laboratory testing, raw materials buying and customer services.
“They then provided us with refreshments, it was a really informative night and great to see how the feed is made.”
Bradworthy YFC also have club sheep which are due to lamb anytime now.
Nineteen members bought three sheep each and sold them with lambs at foot with the highest price going towards the running costs of the club.