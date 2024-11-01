A DOUBLE bill of live theatre is in store for audiences as a local company take productions on tour.
Menheniot-based Camp Theatre have chosen contrasting plays to be performed on alternate nights across the county.
The first is Peter Gordon’s ‘Secondary Cause of Death’. This fast-paced whodunnit-meets-comedy is the kind of play Camp Theatre relishes, and audiences will enjoy the timing, the humour and the sheer fun of the ‘over the top’ characters portrayed.
‘Secondary Cause of Death’ will be at: Lane Theatre, Newquay Thursday November 7; Sterts Theatre Studio, Upton Cross Friday November 8; and Maker with Rame Community Hall, Kingsand Saturday November 16. All performances start at 7.30pm.
The second play could not be much more different as Camp Theatre take on the powerful ‘Hansard’ by Simon Woods.
The play is set in 1988, four days after the passing of Section 28 of the Local Government Act under Thatcher’s government, prohibiting the promotion of homosexuality by local authorities.
‘Hansard’ will be at: Newquay’s Lane Theatre Wednesday November 6; Sterts Theatre Studio, Upton Cross Saturday November 9; St Austell Arts Centre Friday November 15; and Maker with Rame Community Hall, Kingsand Sunday November 17. All performances start at 7.30pm except Kingsand which is a 3pm matinee.